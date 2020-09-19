Minister Jerome Malone said there are a lot of negative things going on in the world today, whether it's dealing with racial tensions or complications surrounding COVID-19. He said he wanted to put together an event to give something positive to the community.
So, Malone and his congregation at The Oasis: Christ's Church at Athens have decided to host what they are calling Love for the City, a “community cookout and love-fest” from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 26 at The Oasis Center at 1609 S. Hine St.
“People are needing something to see love and unity,” Malone said. “Even with keeping social distancing, we still have the opportunity to enjoy good music and interaction with people from different walks of life.”
Malone said the event will offer free food, musical performances and activities. There will also be some food trucks at the event selling their wares.
The event is free and open to the public. Malone said there should be plenty of room to maintain social distancing.
“We want to keep things as safe as possible,” he said. “We want people to feel safe. We will be listening to music and having a good time.”
Malone said he wants the event to feel like an “old-fashioned cookout” and like a big family reunion.
“We will have different genres of music with a lot of different performances from groups in the community,” he said. “This is an outdoor event, so bring your masks, lawn chairs and blankets — whatever makes you comfortable.”
There will be a program during the event around noon to 1 p.m. that will include a prayer for the city of Athens. Malone said the church will also be recognizing some people who have had a positive impact on the community.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.