The weather outside wasn't exactly frightful, but the beverages inside businesses on The Square were certainly delightful during the 11th annual Sippin' Cider event hosted Dec. 11 by Athens Main Street.
Out of the 23 participants this year and more than 600 ballots cast, it was Wildwood Deli that once again came out on top as the fan favorite cider recipe. Owner Matthew Fisher's establishment averaged 4.13 points out of 5 in the vote.
Main Street Executive Director Tere Richardson presented Fisher with the Cider Cup, which didn't have to travel far, as Wildwood Deli is now back-to-back cider champs.
“There were a lot of new faces that came into the deli during Sippin’ Cider,” Fisher said. “This is one of my favorite events, because I get to spread the holiday cheer to our patrons.”
As far as community participation goes, Richardson said this year's cider event may have been the best of the bunch.
“Last year, I purchased 8,000 cups for the event,” she said. “This year, thinking we might have a bigger turnout, I bought 14,000 cups knowing I could store any left over. I still ran out. I would say it was a record turnout for Sippin' Cider. I was a great night, the weather cooperated with us and Athens Rotary Club said they handed out 'a bazillion; s'mores to kids.”
The record turnout for the event also translated into record sales for some downtown merchants.
“Many merchants reported their best day in a long time after this Sippin’ Cider festival,” Richardson said. “This event fulfilled one of Athens Main Street’s biggest goals, which is to get people inside our wonderful merchants and restaurants.”
She said another facet that made this Sippin' Cider memorable was a group of carolers that walked around and sang on different streets in downtown during the event. The Malones and Friends performed on the Limestone County Courthouse steps, and Richardson said the carriage rides provided by Stan Smith were also a “big hit.”
“It was a fantastic night,” she said.
