The heat of summer is still upon us, but that isn’t keeping the spirit of adventure at bay. From music to fishing to “have fun or go home,” this week’s five events offer a mix of things to do. So, if you are looking for a little fun this weekend, maybe one of The Weekend 5 can find a place in your plans.
What: Michael and Lanny Live
When: 7:30 p.m. Friday
Where: Mac’s Sports Bar & Steakhouse, 1733 Jefferson St. SE, Athens
Ages: 21 and up
It’s the return of live music to Mac’s Sports Bar & Steakhouse, as Michael and Lanny take the stage at 7:30 p.m. for a night of music. Cover charge may apply.
What: Friday Night Bass Tournament
When: 6:30-11:30 p.m. Friday
Where: Lucy’s Branch Marina, 6049 Bay Village Drive, Athens
Ages: Teen and adult
Calling all anglers looking to have a little fun and reel in some bass in this open tournament. Load up the boat and bring a friend for a night of fishing on Wheeler Lake. Launch is 6:30 p.m., weather permitting. Cost is $40 per boat. More information: 256-874-0139
What: Bama Blues Catfish Trail Tournament
When: 6 p.m.-7 a.m. Saturday and Sunday
Where: First Creek Boat Ramp at Joe Wheeler State Park, 4403 McLean Drive, Rogersville
Ages: All
Anglers ready to reel in some big “Cats” should be at Joe Wheeler State Park's First Creek Boat Ramp for the last night tournament of the season. Registration opens 6 p.m. Saturday, and no lines in the water until 7 p.m. There's a $10 trail fee per boat, plus registration fee. No more than three people per boat, with unlimited rods. Boats will be inspected prior to event. There will be no pre-event fishing on waters except for bait, a live weigh-in and a three-fish limit — only two can exceed 34 inches. Fishing is for blue, channel and flathead catfish. Other rules and restrictions apply. More information: bamabluescatfishtrail@gmail.com
What: Athens Saturday Market
When: 8 a.m.-12 p.m. Saturday
Where: Green Street Pavilion, 409 W. Green St., Athens
Ages: All
This last of the regular-season gathering at the state-certified local farmers market awaits your “eat local, eat fresh” wishes. Enjoy fresh produce, baked goods, music, art and crafts from 8 a.m. until noon at the Green Street pavilion.
What: Have Fun or Go Home Open Horse Show
When: 10 a.m. Saturday
Where: Dixon Stables, 24390 Bain Road, Athens
Ages: All
Horse enthusiasts are encouraged to trailer their horses and join the fun in this open horse show at Dixon Stables. Series membership is $20 per single member or $25 for family membership, plus fees per class competition. Proof of recent negative Coggins test required. More information: Lisa Musto, 256-683-0732
