A third Democratic contender will seek a Limestone County Board of Education seat, according to Ken Hines, chairman of the Limestone County Democrats.
Rita Jackson, a retired teacher and guidance counselor, qualified to seek office Friday, the last day she could do so. Jackson is running for the District 4 seat on the school board.
Two Republicans — Belinda Maples and Heath Moss — have also qualified to run for the seat, which is currently held by Edward Winter. School board members are elected to six-year terms.
Support for state leadership
Hines recently offered words of support for state Rep. Chris England, D-Tuscaloosa, who was recently named chairman of the Alabama Democratic Party. Former State Rep. Patricia Todd, D-Birmingham, was named vice chair at the Nov. 2 meeting.
“We expect there will be a chance for us to move in new directions and take advantage of new opportunities with the changes that have been made,” Hines said. “Our job has not changed, and we expect we'll get good service and support from the administration.”
England, 43, a city attorney for Tuscaloosa, has served in the Alabama Legislature since 2006. He has been at the forefront of attempts to change the leadership and direction of the party and pledged before the vote to work to "leave no stone unturned" in rebuilding the party. He promised to rebuild local county organizations and staff up the state party.
"As we kick the old folks out, the new folks are coming in," he said. "We want to seize on that energy. We're going to raise money, money like you've never seen."
England replaced Nancy Worley, who has chaired the state party since 2013.
Democratic officials in neighboring Madison County offered similar support for England.
Dr. Amy Shadoin, secretary of the Madison County party, called it “a new day for Alabama Democrats.”
A press release from the Madison County Democrats said the state party also broadened its diversity through new additions to state caucuses focused on youth, Hispanic, Asian/Pacific Islanders, Native Americans and LGBTQ issues.
