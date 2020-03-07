Sugar Creek Elementary School Assistant Principal Matt Taylor planted a kiss on a pig held by Principal Cleo Miller on Friday.

Taylor had to kiss the piglet after Sugar Creek students surpassed their goal of $1,500 for Pennies for Patients, which goes to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

The fundraiser, spearheaded by the school’s National Honor Society, raised more than $1,700.

Taylor was chosen to kiss the pig by students in a competition between principals. 

