This week high school seniors can apply to colleges across the South for free as part of the Alabama Free Application Week. The free applications are open from Feb. 20 through Feb. 24.
The following four year institutions in Alabama are offering free applications:
- Alabama A&M
- Auburn at Montgomery
- Faulkner University
- Huntingdon College
- Jacksonville State University
- Miles College
- South University
- Spring Hill College
- Stillman College
- Troy University
- University of Alabama system
- University of Mobile
- University of Montevallo
- University of North Alabama
- University of South Alabama
- University of West Alabama
Many community colleges are always offering free applications, including Calhoun and Wallace.
For a full list of institutions offering free applications this week, visit the Alabama Parent Teacher Association Facebook page or speak to your student's school counselor.
This is the second Alabama Free Application Week of the 2022-23 school year. During the first 2022-23 Alabama Free Application Week, The News Courier spoke to April Hamlin, 12th grade counselor at Athens High School
Hamlin understands the stress that can surround applying to college.
“The process seems mysterious and overwhelming, almost impossible to start sometimes. I would also say, don’t sell yourself short, and be open to new experiences, and to learn a way to provide for oneself, regardless of fluctuating external economic variables,” Hamlin said.
She went on to say, “college is not for everybody, but knowing how to do something is ... we are fortunate to live in such an industry and technology-forward area, there are endless opportunities for all.”
Living in an industry and technology driven area grants students opportunities that other counties may not have.
“Calhoun Community College is a big bonus for us, too, in this area. Anyone can explore Calhoun’s Workforce Solutions department and get training in diverse careers, such as lineworker school, industrial skills training, contact tracing, CDL and logistics training, and many many more skills and certifications,” Hamlin explained.
She went on to say, “I would also recommend students to talk to people in different jobs, and ask those people how they came to be in that job, do they like that job, and if they could have another job, what would that job be?”
Hamlin encourages students to seek help from school counselors, “and of course, just come and talk to your friendly Athens High School Counselors, we are always happy to help.”
Events like college application week serve as a collaborative effort to alleviate some of the stress that comes with planning for the future, but counselors are available to assist parents and students year around.
For more information about the college application process, contact the counselor at your student’s school.
