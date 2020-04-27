Athens Fire & Rescue Chief Bryan Thornton will retire, effective May 31, closing out a 25-year career in fire and emergency services.
Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks made the announcement at tonight's City Council meeting.
The city will appoint an interim chief by June 1, Marks said, then begin a rather lengthy search for a fire chief.
Thornton became acting interim chief of the department in July 2015 after then-Chief Tony Kirk retired after three years as chief. Thornton was officially appointed interim chief that December so the city could give him a pay raise.
In November 2016, Marks asked the newly elected City Council to appoint Thornton as chief until 2020. The mayor was so pleased with Thornton's work as interim chief that he did not recommend seeking other applicants for the job.
Thornton has led a department of 43 certified firefighters — most of whom are also licensed EMTs — two fire-prevention personnel and an administrative assistant. The department includes three fire stations that cover 40 square miles and a population of about 26,000.
