The National Weather Service is warning of potentially heavy thunderstorms this afternoon that could dump several inches of water and cause flash flooding.
In a weather report, the NWS said “a second round of thunderstorms is expected to develop to our west and move into the area late this afternoon and this evening. Conditions appear favorable for the development of a few severe thunderstorms capable of producing damaging winds, large hail and tornadoes.”
The NWS also issued a flood warning for multiple counties in North Alabama, including Limestone, until 4:30 p.m.
“At 10:29 AM CDT, reporting gauges indicate 1 to 3 inches of rain have fallen over an area with saturated soils,” the report said. “There have also been reports of creeks overflowing their banks and ponding on roads and in low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flooding include Huntsville, Decatur, Madison, Florence, Athens, Scottsboro, Hartselle, Muscle Shoals, Russellville and Sheffield.”
