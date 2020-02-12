The 28th annual Poke Sallet Follies is taking it back this year, with a nod to follies past.
"Back to the Follies" is the 2020 theme, and director Jerry Threet told The News Courier this year will feature new and familiar characters for a return to previous Follies.
"For the past two years, we've told the stories, legends and myths of Athens, and this year, we're going back to the Follies, literally and figuratively," Threet said, adding there will even be a nod — albeit "very small" — to a movie of similar title, "Back to the Future."
Tickets go on sale 8 a.m. Saturday at Athens Senior Center on Pryor Street. They'll also be available starting Tuesday at the Limestone County Council on Aging office on South Jefferson Street, Threet said.
"We have skits featuring Athens first responders, city and county officials, and of course, the hilarious commercials that have become a mainstay of the Poke Sallet Follies," Threet said. "We're beyond excited to present the 28th annual Poke Sallet Follies."
The event takes place March 12–14 this year at Athens Senior Center. Follow "Poke Sallet Follies" on Facebook to stay up to date on the show.
