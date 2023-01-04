Freemans

Tiffany Gill (left), Neveah Freeman (center), and Morgan Freeman (right) at Athens Limestone Hospital on Jan. 1, 2023. Neveah was born on Jan. 1, 2023 at 8:36 p.m. to parents Tiffany Gill and Morgan Freeman.

 Athens Limestone Hospital

Neveah Freeman was born on Jan. 1, 2023 at 8:36 p.m. to parents Tiffany Gill and Morgan Freeman.

