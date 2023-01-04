Neveah Freeman was born on Jan. 1, 2023 at 8:36 p.m. to parents Tiffany Gill and Morgan Freeman.
Tiffany Gill and Morgan Freeman welcome first baby of the year at Athens-Limestone Hospital
