TIME FOR TURKEY

Connie Fuqua, a member of Little Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Rogersville, carries a box of turkeys out of a trailer Friday at the Limestone County Water and Sewer Authority building on U.S. 72. This is the fifth consecutive year for the turkey giveaway, which was started by Macedonia Primitive Baptist Church of Athens member John Farrar. Macedonia and Little Zion churches come together to collect donations to purchase the turkeys, which are given away to families in need for Thanksgiving.
