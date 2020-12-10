Time frames have been announced for the completion of the new Publix and Circle K projects coming to Athens.
According to Bill and William Ming of Ming Commercial Real Estate Group, the new Publix will be constructed on the site formerly housing Kmart, with completion expected by the end of next year or beginning of 2022.
“The former Kmart building will be demolished in the first quarter of 2021 followed by construction starting on the new Publix with completion by the end of 2021 or first quarter of 2022,” Bill Ming said. “The development will include a new 48,387-square-foot Publix grocery store, 11,200 square feet of shop space, and a 1.22 acre outparcel. We are pleased that Publix is building their latest prototype which is beautiful, and the same high-end quality store recently built in Hoover and Homewood which speaks well of our community.”
William Ming said Ming Commercial Real Estate Group has been working with Publix for several months now to bring the development to Athens, with the project itself over a year in the making.
“We sold them on all the growth in Athens, and they are excited to have a second store here,” he said.
The project will include a new Circle K convenience store and gas station at the corner of U.S. 31 and Pryor Street.
“This is a modern convenience store concept which is greatly needed at this Highway 31 intersection,” William Ming said. “Circle K purchased the property earlier in the year, has all approvals in place and are mobilizing the site now to begin construction of a 5,200 square foot convenience store. Completion is expected by summer 2021.”
According to Bill Ming, the new Circle K will be located beside the new Publix-anchored development, which will be called MidTown Centre. William Ming said the 11,200 square feet of “shop space” will house other businesses near the new grocery store in a design similar to the Publix on U.S. 72 in Athens.
“This year has been a great year for commercial development in Athens despite the challenges brought on primarily because of COVID,” William Ming said. “We were pleased to bring Tire Discounters and Panda Express to Athens this year on Highway 72. Athens is a growing community that offers an attractive quality of life and we will continue to see more opportunities for Athens in 2021.”
William Ming said the project has been pushed due to COVID-19 like many ventures in 2020, but work is now “full-speed ahead.”
“Circle K has started site work,” he said. “They have put up a construction fence and are moving dirt. The lease is signed for Publix.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.