The Greater Ardmore Chamber of Commerce Tinsel Trail, presented by Dream Key Real Estate, LLC., is returning for another year.
The chamber invites the community to participate in a unique way to remember a loved one or publicize your business, organization or group by sponsoring a tree.
The Ardmore holiday tradition will be located at the corner of Ardmore Avenue and First Street near Ardmore Town Hall and The Bryan House. Trees are $130 each, and each Greater Ardmore Chamber member can purchase one tree for $65.
The deadline to sponsor a tree is Nov. 23 at 4 p.m. Those who purchase a tree are asked to decorate it between Nov. 21 and Dec. 3. Trail dates are Dec. 3 to Jan. 1.
A special tree lighting ceremony will take place on Dec. 3 at 5:30 p.m. at the town hall pavilion. The Ardmore High School Jazz Band will perform as the community kicks off the holiday season.
Greater Ardmore Chamber Director Yolandia Eubanks said the tinsel trail is a great way to come together and promote community spirit during the holidays.
“The chamber invites the community to join the holiday fun at Tinsel Trail,” Eubanks said. “We are grateful for our sponsors and tree decorators who make this annual holiday tradition possible.”
The chamber would also like to thank gold sponsor King’s Hardware and silver sponsors Ardmore Station, B.T.’s Towing, First National Bank – Ardmore, Miller’s Custom Calls, North Alabama Bank and Sinking Creek Soaps.
Visit greaterardmorechamber.com/tinsel-trail for more information.
