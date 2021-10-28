Trick-or-treating has become synonymous with the Halloween holiday, but the COVID-19 pandemic has brought with it a myriad of issues.
Among those is an increase in the amount of traffic, especially in neighborhoods. As such, Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson is urging motorists to drive with caution in residential areas during the holiday.
“Some neighborhoods, homeowner associations and churches may opt to have trunk-or-treat or similar events in their area on Friday, Saturday or Sunday,” Johnson said. “I urge motorists to pay attention all weekend, especially on neighborhood streets, because kids get excited and may not look before darting into the street. Let’s all work together to have a safe and enjoyable Halloween.”
According to the city of Athens, Athens Police Department, Athens Fire and Rescue and the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office will host the annual Trunk-or-Treat on The Square on Halloween from 4-6 p.m. on Marion Street. Trick-or-treaters will get the chance to walk through the line and visit each agency.
Other safety tips
Since the COVID-19 pandemic is still and issue throughout the country, the American Red Cross has released a list of helpful tips to help keep everyone safe over the holiday.
“Halloween is one of the most popular holidays in the U.S., and with most communities returning to normal activities this school year, people should expect a higher volume of visitors in search of tricks and treats,” said Mark Beddingfield, regional executive officer. “Whether you’re handing out goodies or going door-to-door, with just a few simple considerations you can make sure your family and those around you are safe and sound.”
These tips include:
• Make your cloth mask part of your costume. A costume mask is not a safe substitute for a cloth mask. Avoid wearing a costume mask over a cloth mask as it can make breathing difficult;
• Plan outdoor activities and avoid indoor events where the risk of virus transmission is higher;
• Bring hand sanitizer with you while trick-or-treating and use it after touching objects or other people. Wash your hands when you get home;
• Avoid trick-or-treating in large groups, and social distance from others around the neighborhood;
• Make sure trick-or-treaters can see and be seen. Give kids a flashlight to light their way and consider adding reflective tape to costumes and trick-or-treat bags;
• Plan the trick-or-treat route in advance and make sure adults know where their children are going. A parent or responsible adult should accompany young children door-to-door;
• It’s not only vampires and monsters people have to look out for. Be cautious around animals, especially dogs;
• Walk only on the sidewalks, not in the street. Avoid running. Look both ways before crossing the street, and cross only at the corner. Don’t cross between parked cars.
Only visit homes that have a porch light on, and never go inside; and
• Make sure a grown-up checks the goodies before eating. Make sure to remove loose candy, open packages and choking hazards. Discard any items with brand names that you are not familiar with.
“Give out treats outdoors, if possible,” the American Red Cross said in a release. “Avoid direct contact with trick-or-treaters by setting up an area with individually bagged treats for kids to take. Wash your hands before handling treats. Maintain social distancing and wear a cloth mask. Light the area well so young visitors can see, and sweep leaves from your sidewalks and steps. Clear your porch or front yard of obstacles someone could trip over.”
