A Tennessee school board on Thursday formally agreed to contract terms with Limestone County Schools Superintendent Tom Sisk.
Sisk will be the next director of Bristol City Schools, which is about 112 miles northeast of Knoxville. He will begin his new role Nov. 1.
The Limestone County School Board is set to discuss the process of finding a new superintendent at tonight's school board meeting. The board is likely to name an interim leader until a full-time superintendent can be hired.
“My wife Jennie and I both love the mountains, and the area is truly blessed with many attractions,” Sisk said in a statement. “I’ve visited several times during my 42 years as a Scout leader. I told someone: ‘I’m not looking for a job. I have one of those already. I’m looking for home.’ We couldn’t be more excited about this opportunity to make our home in Bristol, Tennessee.”
Sisk, who hails from West Virginia, has 32 years of experience in public education and has been superintendent of Limestone County Schools since 2012. In addition to his front office experience, he has worked as a special education teacher and a coach in football, wrestling and girls’ softball.
He is a Nationally Certified School Superintendent, one of fewer than 400 in the United States. He worked his way through high school framing houses and was the first in his family to get a college degree.
