Even though rain is on the radar this weekend, many are preparing for a number of happenings across Limestone County.
The National Weather Service in Huntsville is forecasting a sunny Friday with highs in the lower 70s and lows in the upper 40s, but rain could make its way into the county by Saturday afternoon. The NWS is forecasting a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Forecasters said highs should be in the mid-70s and lows in the in mid-50s. Sunday will bring a 40% chance of the wet stuff, with highs in the upper 70s and lows in the lower 60s.
Even with the forecast in mind, there will be plenty to do for those who choose to spend a fall day out and about.
Those looking to have the stuffing scared out of them can visit several local frights this weekend including Lester Haunted Hospital, Doomsday Haunted Woods and Dog Days, Zombie Paintball at Grace Hill Farms, The Hills are Alive “Haunted Trail” and more.
• Lester Haunted Hospital, 30338 Lester Road in Lester, will be open 7-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Admission is $15. More information: https://thelesterhauntedhospital.com
• Doomsday Haunted Woods at Dog Days, 30444 Gowan Road in Ardmore, Tennessee, will be open 7-11 p.m. Admission is $20. More information: https://doomsdayhaunt.com
• Zombie Paintball at Grace Hill Farms, 22611 Grace Hill Lane in Athens, will be open 6:30-10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Admission starts at $25 and includes 100 glow-in-the-dark paintballs. More information: https://gracehillfarmsal.com/zombie-paintball/
• The Hills are Alive “Haunted Trail,” 10005 Sandlin Cemetery Road in Athens, will be open 7-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Admission is $15 for adults, $5 for children under age 10. More information: https://www.facebook.com/TheHillsAreAliveHauntedTrail
For those searching for fun and good eats, including a bag full of sweets, there are a number of other activities in store this weekend.
• Athens Bible School Fall Festival, 700 U.S. 31 in Athens, will be open 5:30-9 p.m. Friday in the Jack Cannon Gymnasium on the ABS campus. The family-friendly festival will have games, a haunted house, chicken stew and concessions stand, hayride, dunking booth, car bash, wacky house, photo booth, silent auction and more. Open to the public. More information: 256-232-3525
• Athens Grease Festival, downtown Athens, will be 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday. The family-friendly event will have a variety of fried food and food vendors, a kid zone, quirky games and contests, toga contest, turkey toss, Dub's Burger-eating contest, football toss and live music. Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for children. Kids under 2 admitted free. Those dressed in a toga will receive $1 off admission. More information: https://www.facebook.com/AthensGreaseFestival
• American Legion Post 49 pancake breakfast, 124 Cloverleaf Drive in Athens, will be 7-11 a.m. Saturday. Cost is $5 for dine-in and carryout. More information: 256-230-6233
• First United Methodist Church's arts and crafts fair, Beasley Center of FUMC on Bryan Street in Athens, will be 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Items for sale include pottery, fine arts, holiday gifts, jewelry and handmade items. More information: 256-232-2020
• Sugar Creek Elementary School Parent-Teacher Organization, 26595 Salem Minor Hill Road in Lester, will hold a fall festival 3-6 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot behind the school. There will be carnival games, train rides, inflatables, concessions stand, arts and crafts vendors and food vendors. Goodsprings Volunteer Fire Department will sell chicken stew for $4 a bowl, $10 a quart, $20 a half gallon, $40 a gallon or $35 a gallon if you bring your own gallon container. Chances to win tickets for the prize table. Admission is $5. Free trunk-or-treat event will follow the festival at 6 p.m. More information: sugarcreekpto@lcsk12.org
• TeamBlueButterflies will host a free Pink Out for breast cancer awareness at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Limestone County Sheriff's Arena, 18118 Alabama 99 in Athens. There will be vendors, door prizes, bloodmobile, pink first-responder vehicles, kid activities and a chance to have your hair cut for a donation. Starting at 4 p.m., dinner plates from Swamp John's may be purchased for $12 per plate. Plates include hushpuppies, slaw, drink, dessert and choice of chicken, fish or shrimp. More information: https://www.facebook.com/groups/2286159541704545/
