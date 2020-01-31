A Toney doctor accused of mass-prescribing opioids pleaded guilty Friday to one count of unlawful distribution of controlled substances, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.
Celia Lloyd-Turney, 66, operated Choice Medicine Clinic prior to arrest in February 2019. Sentencing is set for June 8 before U.S. District Judge Liles C. Burke of the Northern District of Alabama.
“Turney operated a family medicine clinic, mass-prescribing opioids without medical justification and taking advantage of patients, many of whom are addicted to opioids, with no regard to the larger pain brought to those individuals, families and communities,” said U.S. Attorney Jay E. Town. “After the government had rested its case, and faced with the mountain of evidence presented against her, Dr. Turney didn’t wait for the verdict. She pleaded guilty, which is the strongest form of proof in our system.”
The plea came after a trial while the jury was deliberating, but before they reached a verdict. At trial, evidence showed that from 2015 to 2017, Turney wrote multiple prescriptions for controlled substances to purported patients who were actively abusing other drugs, suffering from addiction, and selling the pills.
This case was investigated by HHS-OIG and the DEA, with the assistance of the Huntsville, Alabama Police Department. Trial Attorneys Louis Manzo and Ann Weber Langely of the Criminal Division’s Fraud Section and Assistant U.S. Attorney J.B. Ward of the Northern District of Alabama prosecuted the case.
