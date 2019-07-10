A Toney man is accused of robbing at gunpoint a friend who was playing video games at the friend's house, records show.
According to a statement provided by Limestone County Sheriff's Investigator Jay Stinnett, the sheriff's office received a call Sunday about a robbery in the 12000 block of Mayfield Road. When Lt. Justin Flanagan and Sgt. Martin Evans arrived, two people told them 33-year-old Brandon Jamaal Billips had robbed one of them.
The victim told deputies Billips was a friend who had come over while they were playing video games. The victim said he had $2,000 and his wallet on the coffee table, which Billips picked up and began to leave with. When the victim tried to stop him, Billips began fighting him. Billips produced a pistol and pointed it at the victim's stomach, then left the residence.
“(The victim) said Brandon said he was sorry for this happening and that Brandon left in a gold or silver SUV,” according to the statement.
Deputies from the Madison County Sheriff's Office went to Billips' residence in the 100 block of Fox Haven Lane in Toney. At the residence, the deputies and Stinnett found Billips, a vehicle matching the description and a 9 mm Springfield pistol. The statement said the money and the victim's wallet were not found, and Billips denied being at Mayfield Road or being involved in the robbery.
“Lt. Jay Stinnett let Brandon go,” according to the statement. “Later on that day, Lt. Jay Stinnett found video at Mayfield Road showing Brandon being at (the victim's) residence.”
Billips was arrested Tuesday on a charge of first-degree robbery. During a second interview Wednesday, Billips told Stinnett he did rob the victim but got marijuana, not money. He said he also stole the victim's gun but threw it away.
Billips remained in the Limestone County Jail on Wednesday afternoon. Bail had not been set as of The News Courier's press time.
