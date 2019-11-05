A Toney man who led multiple police agencies on a chase from Decatur is facing an attempted murder charge after striking a motorcycle a police officer was riding.
A press release from the Decatur Police Department said officer Robbie Willis attempted to make a stop for a traffic violation near the intersection of Northwest Newcombe Street and Alabama 20. The driver, identified as 45-year-old Gary Bruce Locke, put his Ford F-150 in reverse and struck Willis' motorcycle.
The release said Locke then fled the scene, with multiple agencies giving chase. According to scanner reports, shots were fired during the pursuit.
The pursuit went north on U.S. 31 before heading east on Huntsville-Browns Ferry Road. The vehicles then traveled north up Interstate 65 before Locke exited the vehicle on foot just after exit 351.
An officer found Locke near a Waffle House restaurant on U.S. 72 and took him into custody without incident.
After his arrest, Locke was taken to the Morgan County Jail. He remained there Tuesday with bail set at $100,000.
The release said Willis was injured, but was expected to make a full recovery. The Decatur Police Department thanked all agencies involved in the apprehension of Locke.
