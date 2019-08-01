Rylynn Hines, 5, enjoys an ice cream cone with sprinkles Wednesday at Kreme Delite in Athens. The end of summer vacation is drawing near for many Limestone County children. School starts Monday in Limestone County and Aug. 13 in Athens.
81, of Leaning Pine Road, Ardmore, Alabama, died July 31, 2019. Visitation will be 1-3 p.m. Aug. 4, 2019, at Ardmore Chapel Funeral Home. Service immediately following at 3 p.m. Burial in Gatlin Cemetery, Ardmore, Alabama.
Funeral for Marion Hollie Hayden, 92, of Athens, will be noon Thursday, Aug. 1, at Pleasant Grove CPCA Church, Athens. Burial is in Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be on hour before the service in the church.
Mr. Richard Wade Menefee Sr., 83, of Athens, Alabama, passed away Friday, July 26, 2019 at UAB in Birmingham, Alabama. Mr. Menefee was born on June 10, 1936, in Fayetteville, Tennessee, to Gene Menefee and Rachel Blankenship Cox. He was preceded in death by his parents; sons, Carey Randell M…
