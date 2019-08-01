Too Cool

Rylynn Hines, 5, enjoys an ice cream cone with sprinkles Wednesday at Kreme Delite in Athens. The end of summer vacation is drawing near for many Limestone County children. School starts Monday in Limestone County and Aug. 13 in Athens.

