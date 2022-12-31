The New’s Courier’s top story of the year will likely make the list of many other news outlets this year, but the Athens-Limestone connection to this story is what makes it this paper’s number one.
On April 29, Lauderdale County Corrections Officer Vicky White walked out of the detention center with capital murder suspect Casey Cole White, of Athens. Officer White told staff that the prisoner was being transported for a mental health evaluation. It was that moment, caught on camera as the two left the jail, that captivated the nation and sparked a manhunt.
Just over a week later, the two, who are not related, were caught in Evansville, Ind. on May 9. Casey White was taken into custody and Vicky White was taken to the hospital where she died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound authorities said. He has been charged with escape and murder in her death. The defense has filed documents suggesting Vicky White was in charge of the escape and Casey White’s mother has said he might not have known what was going on, according to the Associated Press.
He faces a jury trial for felony murder during escape on April 27, 2023. He is also scheduled to face his capital murder trial on June 12, 2023. The state and defense have until Jan. 27 to submit questions for the jury selection process. A status conference is set for Feb. 16.
Casey White has an extensive criminal history, according to past reports. He was serving a 75-year sentence for a 2015 crime spree in Limestone County. He was found guilty in 2019 of attempted murder, kidnapping, burglary, animal cruelty, robbery, attempting to elude law enforcement and breaking and entering a vehicle all from that multi-state crime spree which ended in standoff in a field near the intersection of US Hwy. 31 and Huntsville-Brownsferry Road.
White began his spree at his ex-girlfriend’s where he arrived with two handguns. She and two others fled to safety. White fired multiple shots while inside the home still occupied by two children. Officers found the children unharmed, but the ex-girlfriend’s dog was found shot to death.
In September of 2020, White confessed to the October 2015 murder of Connie Ridgeway of Rogersville in a letter he wrote from prison to Lauderdale County Lt. Brad Potts. After confessing to the stabbing death of Ridgeway, White was indicted by a Lauderdale County grand jury on two counts of capital murder.
The crime spree that resulted in White’s 75 year sentence occurred around six weeks after the murder of Ridgeway on Dec. 2. Besides facing the murder charges in Lauderdale County, White is also facing charges in Giles County, Tenn., as a result of the 2015 multi-state crime spree.
