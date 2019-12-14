Athens and Limestone County students can win cash prizes by entering the 15th annual Athens-Limestone Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Essay Contest.
Students in grades 2-12 who attend Athens or Limestone County schools may enter the contest. Home-schooled children are also being encouraged to participate.
Students must choose one of the following topics:
• Junior and middle divisions (grades 2-8): “Together We Are One” or “My Life Has Significance”; or
• Senior division (grades 9-12): “The Arc of the Moral Universe is Long, But It Bends Toward Justice.”
Students in grades 2-12 entering the art contest must choose either “Together We Are Greater” or “My Life Has Significance.”
Essays must be one page in length and either typed or legibly written. Adults may assist, but it should be the thoughts and words of the student. Essays will also be checked for plagiarism.
The student’s name, age and telephone number must be listed in the upper right corner of the essay. The same information should be included on the back of submitted artwork.
Each essay will be judged on clarity, content, grammar and how well the theme is developed based on the writer’s age. Art will be judged on creativity of theme expression and artistic skill based on the student’s chosen medium.
First-, second- and third-place winners will be selected from each of the three age groups. Winners will read their essays during the annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday program, set for 9:30 a.m. Jan. 20 at the Alabama Veterans Museum and Event Center on Pryor Street. Art will be displayed at the program, and three winning entries will be displayed at Athens City Hall.
Entries should be submitted no later than Jan. 13 to: MLK Essay/Art Contest, P.O. Box 1071, Athens, AL 35612.
Essays can also be emailed to kglaze@athensal.us or hand-delivered to Kim Glaze at Mayor Ronnie Marks’ office at City Hall.
For more information, call Benard Simelton at 256-426-6406 or 256-444-1300.
The city of Athens, Limestone NAACP and Limestone County are sponsoring the contest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.