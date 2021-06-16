Many buildings in downtown Athens look much the same as they did 100 years ago, especially within the city's historic district.
A shining example of that is the copper dome adorning Athens First United Methodist Church. The copper dome had worn over the years and had a natural green patina that matched that of the dome on the Limestone County Courthouse, but hail and other storm damage had caused leaks that made the dome's renovation unavoidable.
Pastor Kenny Baskins said once his congregation knew the dome had to be replaced, they decided they might as well make the structure look as close as possible to when it was first built in 1924.
The renovation to the dome itself was completed late last year, but it took until May 26 for the final piece of the puzzle to be added. The copper dome now features an adornment called a cupola, a small and often domelike structure that sits atop another dome, roof or ceiling.
The cupola at Athens FUMC features a cross on top “to remind us that we serve a Christ who died on a cross and rose from the dead,” Baskins said.
Now that the dome renovation is complete, Baskins said it is both a relief and joy — a relief that the cupola arrived and was mounted safely, and a joy that the historic building once again looks like the congregations' “forefathers and foremothers wanted it to look.”
“We had insurance that helped pay for the cost of the dome because of the hail and storm damage, but the cupola has been paid for by a local family in our church,” he said. “They gave it in honor of their ancestors, who were a part of this church and this community. I'm honored they chose to help us.”
Baskins said the copper repair work was done by a local company in Decatur, CopperWorks, but the cupola came all the way from Germany, where it was manufactured. He said the original cupola was smaller but heavier, and rain and wear over the years had led to the disintegration of some of the wood. So, the church decided to have a new one made.
The cupola was delayed because many ports were shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic. It finally arrived in Mobile, where it was trucked to Decatur before eventually being mounted atop the dome.
“The inside of the cupola is not wood now; it is stainless steel,” Baskins said. “The new one is about half the weight of the original with a durability of 150 to 200 years.”
Baskin said the company helping with the dome said many buildings in Europe adorned by cupolas would include time capsules inside the structures. Athens FUMC decided to take part in the tradition.
“We had a book written about when the church was established in 1817,” Baskins said. “The congregation goes back to 1815, but the first preacher was sent to Athens in 1817. We wrote a book trying to encapsulate our history as best we could. We put that in (the cupola time capsule) along with some other items of significance.”
Baskins said the idea is to have the time capsule opened on Pentecost Sunday in 2121, a century from now. Pentecost Sunday is celebrated on the 50th day after Easter Sunday to commemorate the descent of the Holy Spirit upon the apostles and other followers of Jesus Christ.
He said the capsule was designed so it could be removed from the cupola without damaging the structure.
“As the church is recovering from the effects of quarantine, our congregation wants to be a witness for Christ in our community, and everyone is welcome to come and worship,” Baskins said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.