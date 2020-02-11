Athen and Limestone County residents may not know they have a new storm shelter available in Athens.
The storm shelter at the new Athens High School is open to the public whenever the National Weather Service issues a tornado watch for Limestone County. But the facility is only available to the public after school hours. The high school and storm shelter are at 655 U.S. 31 North.
Limestone County Emergency Management Agency Director Rita White confirmed the storm shelter will be available after school hours, and that someone from the school system will make sure it is open during watches.
The school's storm shelter is the only one in the city limits, though there are many storm shelters throughout the county.
With tornado season starting early this year in Limestone, having a shelter in the city limits is an improvement, though anyone can use the shelter after school hours.
"The spring tornado season is usually from March to May, but this year we had two in January," White said.
The fall tornado season generally runs from October to December, she said.
There is only one rule for shelter users: Absolutely no pets are allowed in any public storm shelter, except for registered service dogs. Some residents brought pets that were not service animals to the AHS shelter when it initially opened and did not clean up after them.
Visit http://limestonecountyema-al.gov/ for more information on the storm shelters available in Athens and Limestone County.
