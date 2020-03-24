UPDATE: The tornado warning was canceled at 7:31 p.m.
The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning for southeastern Limestone County until 8 p.m.
At 7:19 p.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located by the NWS Huntsville office over Priceville, moving east at 55 mph.
The NWS warns heavy rainfall may prevent residents from being able to see an oncoming tornado. Residents are strongly encouraged to seek shelter now in the basement or interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows.
"Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter," the NWS warning reads. "Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.