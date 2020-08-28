The National Weather Service has extended its tornado watch until 8 p.m. tonight for Limestone County. A severe thunderstorm warning is also in effect until 4:15 p.m.
Other counties in the thunderstorm warning area include Colbert, Lauderdale and Lawrence. The NWS Huntsville office said winds up to 60 mph and hail up to .75 inches in diameter are possible.
Colbert, Madison and Morgan counties in Alabama and Franklin, Lincoln and Moore counties in Tennessee are under the tornado watch. A flash flood watch has been continued until 3 a.m. Saturday for these counties and Limestone County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.