Fourteen Alabama counties – including Limestone – are under a tornado watch until 4 a.m. Sunday.
The warning was issued at 10 tonight by the National Weather Service.
A line of strong thunderstorms will move into the Tennessee Valley after midnight. Some of these storms could be severe, especially across northwest Alabama. Damaging winds and quarter hail will be the main threat with the strongest activity. A tornado or two cannot be ruled out.
The counties in the watch include, Limestone, Morgan, Madison, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Colbert, Franklin, Cullman, Fayette, Marion, Walker, Lamar, Winston and Pickens counties.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.