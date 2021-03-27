The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for Limestone County until 9 p.m. tonight.
The coverage area for today's watch includes Colbert, Jackson, Lauderdale, Limestone and Madison counties in Alabama and Franklin, Lincoln and Moore counties in Tennessee.
Residents are encouraged to remain safe and weather aware. Flash flooding will be a major concern, and drivers are strongly advised to turn around and find alternate routes rather than attempt driving through water on roadways.
Storm shelters in the county are open. A list of the county's storm shelters can be found here: bit.ly/Limestoneshelters.
