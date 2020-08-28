The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a tornado watch for Limestone County until 4 p.m. today.
Portions of northwest Alabama, northeast Mississippi and middle and western Tennessee were included in the watch. The NWS Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma, said a few tornadoes are likely and "isolated, damaging wind gusts (up) to 65 mph" are possible with today's storms.
A tornado watch means conditions are favorable for tornadoes and severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.