The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a tornado watch for Limestone County until 4 p.m. today. 

Portions of northwest Alabama, northeast Mississippi and middle and western Tennessee were included in the watch. The NWS Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma, said a few tornadoes are likely and "isolated, damaging wind gusts (up) to 65 mph" are possible with today's storms. 

A tornado watch means conditions are favorable for tornadoes and severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. 

