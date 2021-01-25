The National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center has issued a tornado watch for portions of western and northern Alabama, including Limestone County.
The watch is effective until 1 a.m. Tuesday. Primary threats from the storm include the possibility for scattered damaging winds up to 70 mph, isolated large hail and tornadoes.
NWS said thunderstorms are expected to intensify gradually this evening from central/northeast Mississippi into western/northern Alabama and southern Middle Tennessee. The following counties are included in the watch area: Colbert, Cullman, DeKalb, Franklin, Jackson, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Marshall and Morgan counties in Alabama; and Franklin, Lincoln and Moore counties in Tennessee.
If in these areas, please exercise caution and remain weather aware.
