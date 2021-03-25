Athens, AL (35611)

Today

Windy with strong thunderstorms likely. Storms could contain tornadoes. High 71F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some strong early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 49F. W winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.