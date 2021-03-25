The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for Limestone County until 8 p.m. tonight.
This is a PDS, or potentially dangerous situation, watch. Such watches are reserved for when forecasters believe numerous tornadoes, including long-lived and intense ones, are likely to occur in the watch area, according to NWS.
The coverage area for today's watch includes Colbert, Cullman, DeKalb, Franklin, Jackson, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Madison, Marshall and Morgan counties in Alabama and Franklin, Lincoln and Moore counties in Tennessee.
Residents are encouraged to remain safe and weather aware. Flash flooding remains a major concern, and drivers are strongly advised to turn around and find alternate routes rather than attempt driving through water on roadways.
Storm shelters in the county are open. A list of the county's storm shelters can be found here: bit.ly/Limestoneshelters.
State of emergency
Gov. Kay Ivey has issued a state of emergency for 28 counties, including Limestone. The state of emergency went into effect at 10 a.m. today.
"Once again, Alabama finds herself facing the threat of severe weather," Ivey said. "I urge all Alabamians to closely monitor the weather system as it continues to impact portions of our state, especially if you are in the line of the highest risk storms. We will continue following this system and stand ready to provide any assistance we are able, should the need arise."
County offices
Limestone County has announced all county offices, including the courts, will close at noon today (Thursday, March 25). Offices are expected to resume normal operating hours tomorrow.
Commented
