The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for Limestone County until midnight.
According to NWS Huntsville, numerous to widespread thunderstorms are expected through the evening hours. The storms could be severe and produce damaging winds, large hail and tornadoes. The threat is expected to taper off after midnight.
A flash flood warning has been issued for Limestone until 7 a.m. Thursday.
Limestone County storm shelters are open. Visit the link below for a list of locations.
