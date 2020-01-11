The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a tornado watch for Limestone, Madison, Morgan and Lauderdale counties until 1 p.m. today.
A line of strong-to-severe storms is quickly approaching from Mississippi. There were two active tornado warnings in northeast Mississippi as of 7 a.m.
In addition to the tornado threat, the storms will be capable of producing damaging winds, large hail and a potential for flooding.
Now that a tornado watch has been issued, Limestone residents may seek shelter within storm shelters and community safe rooms. Locations are as follows:
• Ardmore Community Safe Room, 29910 Park Ave., Ardmore;
• Ark of Promise Community Safe Room, 15159 Brownsferry Road, Athens;
• Clements Community Safe Room, 9158 U.S. 72 West, Athens;
• Cowford Community Safe Room, 14008 Grover Drive, Athens;
• Elkmont Community Safe Room, 19663 Sandlin Road, Elkmont;
• Goodsprings Community Safe Room, 33634 Alabama 99, Anderson;
• Pine Ridge Community Safe Room, 10078 Settle Road, Athens;
• Pisgah Community Safe Room, 27718 McKee Road, Toney;
• Pleasant Grove Community Safe Room, 9080 Upper Snake Road, Athens; and
• Wooley Springs Community Safe Room, 26069 Alabama 251, Elkmont.
Other shelters, safe rooms
Here are the locations of other community safe rooms and storm shelters:
• Ardmore City Hall, 25844 Main St., Ardmore, Tennessee;
• Good Shepherd United Methodist Church, 1418 Old Railroad Bed Road, Madison;
• Lester Community Shelter, 30306 Lester Road, Lester;
• Owens Elementary School, 21465 Alabama 99, Athens (open to public after school hours only); and
• West Limestone High School, 10945 School House Road, Lester (open to public after school hours only).
Athens City Schools will also the community safe room at Athens High School in the event of a tornado watch. All all locations, officials ask residents to only bring animals that are certified service animals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.