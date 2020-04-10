The last bout of severe weather was tornado-free, but the National Weather Service says Limestone County might not be so lucky with the next round coming through Sunday.
In a report released Friday afternoon, the NWS Huntsville office said not only is severe weather likely to hit the area Sunday afternoon, "all modes of severe weather will be possible."
"Tornadoes are likely, some of which could be strong and long-tracked," the report reads. "These thunderstorms will also be capable of damaging winds up to 70 mph and large hail" the size of a golf ball.
The threat of flash flooding will also be raised, according to NWS. Meteorologists say 2-3 inches is the expected rain total, though some areas could see 4 inches. While the worst weather from this outbreak is expected 3–10 p.m. Sunday, NWS warned the forecast and timeline could change.
Visit weather.gov/hun for updates. Residents are encouraged to remain weather aware and weather prepared over the weekend.
