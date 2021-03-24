The Alabama Mountain Lakes Tourist Association has announced the hiring of a Limestone County native as its new membership communications and advocacy liaison.
Athens' Blake Williams will be responsible for communicating with current members and the legislative bodies in 16 North Alabama counties. He assumed his new responsibilities March 12.
Before joining AMLA, Williams worked as a news producer at WHNT News 19 in Huntsville and interned at the Greater Starkville (Mississippi) Development Partnership to promote tourism in Starkville and Oktibbeha County.
Through his leadership, he recently led a team of community leaders and volunteers by hosting the Christmas in Limestone County events in 2020. Williams was honored with the Main Street Alabama Hero Award in 2018 for his work in his hometown of Athens.
Williams was given the prestigious honor of the 2017 National Youth Achievement Award by the American Cancer Society for achieving excellence in youth engagement at his local relay event, as evidenced by increased youth participation and successful youth campaigns and activities. He had a huge role in planning a music festival that raised funds for the fight against cancer.
In his role as membership communications and advocacy liaison, Williams will report to AMLA's President/CEO Tami Reist and AMLA's VP of Operations and Marketing Angie Pierce.
“We are excited to welcome Blake to our tourism team,” said Reist. “Blake is no stranger to the tourism industry of North Alabama. His knowledge, energy and experience in membership communications and advocacy will be a welcome addition to AMLA.”
“I am thrilled to have Blake on our team,” said Pierce. “His enthusiasm and fresh approach to member relations will be a great asset to our organization.”
"I am looking forward to working with the talented team at AMLA," said Williams. "I am ready to work with AMLA's current members to ensure maximum use of our benefits."
Williams studied communication with a concentration in public relations at Mississippi State University. He was a founding member of a student-led public relations agency in the communication department. He was awarded a Bulldog PRism Award, State PRism Award and Lantern Award through the Southern Public Relations Federation for his team's social media campaign with Mercedes-Benz of Tuscaloosa.
During his spare time, Williams loves to cook, travel and give back to his hometown by working with various nonprofits, such as Athens Main Street, Limestone County Economic Development Association and the Limestone County Commission through the “County for a Cure” American Cancer Society Relay for Life team.
Williams can be reached by email at blake@northalabama.org or by phone 256-777-1648.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.