The Athens-Limestone Tourism Association is looking forward to 2020, but it is seeking the public's help with several projects.
Specifically, tourism officials are trying to compile a list of dog-friendly businesses in Limestone County, identify restaurants with kid-friendly dining options, and single out natural public spaces that could be included in the state's Year of Natural Wonders initiative.
Dog friendly
Cayce Lee, social media specialist for the Tourism Association, said she's been asked if a list of dog-friendly places could be put together.
“Many of our residents and visitors have dogs that are an active part of their life, and they like to involve their furry family member in all aspects of their daily routine, including dining, shopping and relaxing,” she said. “We just need a little help from the community identifying businesses, shops, restaurants and outdoor space throughout the county that welcome our furry friends.”
Kids' eats
Finding options at restaurants that are palatable to kids can also be a challenge for some parents. The Tourism Association wants to identify those restaurants that feature menus for kids, specials for kids and kids' favorite menu items.
“Our community families are our best resource for this special project, especially when it comes to the menu items kids love the most, so why not turn to the experts, the families and kids themselves, and ask for help?” Lee said.
Public views
Finally, the Tourism Association is seeking ideas on public spaces that offer amazing views, pictorial settings or some other awe-inspiring attribute that would make it worthy for inclusion in the Year of Natural Wonders. The campaign is being promoted by the Alabama Tourism Department.
“It is not just a matter of identifying spaces themselves, but if there’s a best time of day to visit, like sunset or sunrise, or perhaps a time of year, like spring or fall when things bloom or colors change,” Lee said. “Maybe there is something visitors should look specifically for, like the eagles on the Elk River, cranes at Swan Creek Wildlife Management Area or other migrating fowl.”
Those with suggestions should email them to Cayce+2020@VisitAthensAL.com with a subject line of Dog-Friendly, Natural Wonders or Kids’ Eats. Suggestions can also be dropped off at or mailed to: Athens-Limestone Visitors Center, 100 N. Beaty St., Athens, AL 35611.
