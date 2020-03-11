Two local organizations are partnering up to help residents give the gift of sight to Alabamians in need.
Athens-Limestone County Tourism Association and Athens Lion Club are collecting prescription glasses, prescription sunglasses and over-the-counter reading glasses to be donated through the Lions Vision Program. The endeavor coincides with National Save Your Sight Month, an event created by the American Optometric Association and held each March to raise awareness of the importance of eye checkups.
Glasses collected in March will be given to Alabamians in need through the Lions Vision Program. Everyone is encouraged to donate by bringing their old glasses to the Athens-Limestone Visitors Center at 100 N. Beaty St. in Athens. The center is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
"You might be surprised how many calls we get at the Athens-Limestone Visitors Center from our citizens seeking help getting glasses," Cayce Lee, social media specialist for ALCTA, said in a press release. "We reached out to the Athens Lions Club to help these citizens, and the glasses collection during the month of March and Save Your Vision Month makes a lot of sense."
John Nazarchyk of Athens Lions Club said glasses collected in Athens will be sent for processing and to determine the prescription strength. For questions about Lions Vision Project or for more information about the program, contact Nazarchyk at 256-230-0208.
The visitors center can be reached at 256-232-5411.
