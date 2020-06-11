Town hall planned to address neighborhood concerns

A number of concerned citizens attended the Athens City Council meeting Monday to express concerns about lawlessness going on in their neighborhood on Hines Street.
As many as a dozen citizens came to bring the issues to the council's attention, with four to five residents speaking for the group during the public comment section of the meeting.
Athens City Council President Frank Travis said Wednesday that city officials are planning a community town hall meeting 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 23, at the Pincham-Lincoln Community Center at 606 Trinity Circle in Athens, in order to address the residents' concerns. Joining him at the meeting will be Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks and Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson, he said.
The concerned residents live in an area off Hine Street South between U.S. 72 and West Sanderfer Road, south of Ebenezer Baptist Church. Travis invited the group to stay after Monday's council meeting to meet privately with him, Marks and Johnson. The neighborhood in question is part of District 3, which Travis represents.
The first person to speak to the council said his neighborhood had problems with people shooting guns wildly, gambling, cars flying up and down streets and selling drugs.
“You can't be comfortable in your own home,” he said. “My sons won't allow my grandkids to spend the night with us because it's too dangerous. The last time my grandkids stayed with us, there was a shooting.”
The man told the council he had overheard individuals saying things like, “This is our turf” and “(Expletive deleted) the police.”
The man said there are no parking signs in the neighborhood, but offenders will often block the streets with their vehicles. Another speaker said she had seen minors walking around the neighborhood with “guns stuffed in their pockets.”
“There are young boys walking around wanting to be bad, threatening people, that have no respect for nobody,” she said.
She said someone rode four-wheelers through her front yard, and she had even witnessed someone move an “AK pistol” from his backpack to his pocket and film an older gentleman walking in the neighborhood while attempting to taunt the man in an effort to “give him an excuse to pop him.”
“If we don't get some help soon, someone is gonna be laying in the ground,” she said.
Another resident spoke about working outside the city and carrying his pistol any time he was at home.
“I've got to strap on a .45 just to sit in my yard,” the man said. “My wife is scared to death.”
Johnson said the police department will try to work with the community, be proactive and listen to everyone to try and make a difference.
“The issue wasn't created overnight, and it won't be solved overnight,” he said. “It will take putting a few things in place, and I think it will take more than just us.”
Travis said he hopes to partner with other entities like local churches to help “see what positive things we can do.”
“This is a nice neighborhood,” he said. “In the daytime, the houses are nice and well-kept, not an obvious problem.”
He said he felt a lot of the people creating problems were not from Athens but coming from surrounding cities and therefore do not respect the community.
“It is unfortunate that these things are happening, but I think we are on the right track,” Travis said.
As for parking issues and speeding drivers, Travis said the city will look into placing new "No Parking" signs to replace existing ones that are “old and hard to read.” He said the city will also look into placing speed reducers on some of the streets in the area.
