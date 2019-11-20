All locations of Bank Independent are now accepting donations of new, unwrapped toys for area children through Dec. 6 as part of the bank’s ninth annual Toy Share drive.
“The generosity of our friends and neighbors makes a huge impact in the lives of children in our own communities,” says Macke Mauldin, president and chief executive officer of BancIndependent Inc., the parent company of Bank Independent. “Every year seems to build on the success of the previous one. I’m confident that this year we’ll make Christmas morning brighter for more families than ever before.”
In 2018, the bank’s Toy Share drive provided more than 3,275 toys and more than $1,016 in cash donations to partner organizations in time for distribution to local families for Christmas.
Charitable organizations distributing Toy Share donations include the Department of Human Resources in Limestone, Lawrence and Franklin counties, Angel Tree Program in partnership with Lexington High School, Christmas Charities Year Round of Madison County, Committee on Church Cooperation in Morgan County, Cornerstone Church in Lawrence County, Lauderdale County Christian Children’s Home, Rogersville Volunteer Fire Department, Safeplace of the Shoals and William Porter Foundation of the Shoals.
Toy Share is the last of four annual drives hosted by the bank in 2019 to give back to the community as part of the bank's Helping Hands initiative.
Bank Independent has two locations in Athens and one each in Rogersville and Madison.
