When Mazda Toyota Manufacturing selected Limestone County for the site of its multi-million manufacturing plant, that meant a number of support industries would pop up alongside the venture.
Among those is Toyota Boshoku AKI LLC., a joint venture between Toyota Boshoku America, Inc. headquartered in Erlanger, Kentucky, and AKI USA, LLC. headquartered in Athens.
Once the $60 million venture is in full swing, it will encompass 560 jobs, 221 of which have already been filled. On-site partner Systems Automotive Interiors Alabama, LLC will host a number of those positions.
Recently TBAKI unveiled a Mazda CX-50 during a launch party for its upcoming project. TBAKI makes seats for MTM, and the company will also work on the Toyota Corolla Cross.
The company said in a release that issues like the COVID-19 pandemic, revision of launch schedule and hiring necessary team members have been challenging, but the recent launch party is indicative of the progress made since 2018.
“We really appreciate the support that is given to us,” TBAKI President Shinichi Yamaguchi said. “Our goal is to create a good culture, be a good corporate citizen, and contribute to our community.”
Yamaguchi said despite the myriad of challenges, TBAKI is receiving great support from their parent companies in the United States and Japan, local governments, the community and MTM.
"TBAKI has made a huge investment in the city of Athens, and we have had a great relationship since day one," Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks said. "We look forward to building on our relationship through the launch and into full production and working together to help this community thrive."
“TBAKI’s $60 million investment that will bring 560 jobs, has changed the future of our county,” said Limestone County Commission Chairman Collin Daly. “The Limestone County Commission welcomes TBAKI to the Limestone County family and looks forward to being a part of their future success.”
Limestone County Economic Development Association President and CEO Bethany Shockney echoed the elected officials and congratulated TBAKI on their success.
“Congratulations to TBAKI on their launch in Limestone County, Alabama,” Shockney said. “LCEDA appreciates their investment into our community and stands ready to assist them in any way possible.”
