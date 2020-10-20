Although Christmas is still two months away, those wanting to sign up to receive gifts for their children as part of the Toys for Tots program need to be ready to do so by early November.
The United Way of Athens-Limestone County will be registering families for its 2020 program from 9 a.m. to noon and from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 4 and 5 at the Athens Senior Center, 912 W. Pryor St. The program is for children ages birth to 12 years.
Families must provide proof of income, birth certificates for each eligible child, Social Security cards for each eligible child, proof of residency in Limestone County and parent or guardian’s photo ID in order to register.
According to Kaye McFarlen, executive director of the United Way of Athens-Limestone County, only one representative per family will be allowed to register due to coronavirus guidelines, and masks will be required for everyone in attendance. If someone does not have a mask, one will be provided.
“This is a critical program,” McFarlen said. “It helps out a lot of our families, and this year it's hard to know we can anticipate when it comes to need. Toys for Tots helps make a better Christmas for a lot of families and gives them one less thing to worry about.”
McFarlen said many additional places across the county have agreed to be drop-off points for donated toys this year. She said the hardest age groups to provide items for are very young children and ages 11 and 12.
“Small children have to have specific things when it comes to safety, and 11 and 12-year olds are on the cusp between being a child and a teenager, so they don't usually want to play with things like dolls anymore. Games are usually good, and sports balls like baseballs and bats, footballs, basketballs and soccer balls are good for all ages.”
McFarlen said United Way is really putting the message out there this year because the “need is real.” She asks that when people shop for Christmas presents for their own children, they consider also purchasing something for a child in need.
“I think it's one of our programs that puts a big smile on everyone's face whether you're at the front or back end,” she said. “It gives everyone a good feeling.”
