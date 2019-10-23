Christmas might be two months away, but families seeking assistance from Toys for Tots need to sign up Nov. 6 or 7.
Registration for the U.S. Marine Corps charity will be held 9 a.m. until noon and 1–4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, and Thursday, Nov. 7, at the United Way of Athens-Limestone County office, 419 S. Marion St., Athens.
Kaye Young McFarlen, director of the local United Way, said residents interested in applying should bring a valid photo ID, Social Security card, child’s birth certificate, proof of income and a utility bill or other proof of residency.
The age of eligibility for children is birth to 12 years old, according to McFarlen.
United Way will also be verifying if families are receiving holiday help from any other agencies.
An estimated 190 families and 360 children received assistance through the program in 2018, an increase over the previous year.
Last year, McFarlen told The News Courier 2018 was a “phenomenal year.”
“Because of the generosity of many people, we were able to make sure each child had three to four presents with stocking stuffers,” she said. Each child also received a stuffed animal.
Call 256-233-2323 for more information.
