As part of ongoing efforts to support 4-H youth nationwide, Tractor Supply Company customers and team members recently raised $967,681 for the National 4-H Council during this year’s Fall Paper Clover campaign, according to a press release.
Because of the campaign’s success, thousands of 4-H youth across the country will have the opportunity to participate in enriching programs and valuable learning experiences, thanks to the money raised during the 12-day fundraiser.
The campaign, which ran from Oct. 9–20, followed the 2019 Spring Paper Clover campaign running from March 27–April 7. More than $1.8 million was raised in total for 4-H in Tractor Supply’s 2019 Paper Clover Campaign.
“The Paper Clover program gives 4-H youth the opportunity to learn and grow in subjects they are passionate about, and we are thrilled that our fall Paper Clover campaign allowed us to raise $967,681 to benefit our future leaders,” said Phil Reiter, vice president of national and local marketing at Tractor Supply Company. “We are proud to work with customers and team members who are dedicated to serving 4-H clubs.”
In the 10th year of partnership between Tractor Supply and National 4-H Council, the Paper Clover fundraiser has raised more than $14.1 million for 4-H students. The 2020 Spring Paper Clover program will continue in March.
Visit www.TractorSupply.com/4H for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.