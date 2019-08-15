Tractor Supply Co. in Athens will host animal adoptions, a pet supply drive and more during its annual Out Here with Animals celebration, scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24.
Peace, Love and Animals, a local adoption group, will coordinate the adoptions.
Out Here with Animals is a monthlong event that recognizes pets, animals and the people who care for them. Organizers said animal lovers will have the opportunity to question team members about pet and animal care while supporting local rescue groups that are looking to find safe homes for animals in need.
“Tractor Supply celebrates pets and animals of all shapes and sizes year-round, and with our annual Out Here with Animals event, we get to spotlight our customers, their pets and the local rescue groups that play an integral role in the Athens community,” said Paul Rongisch, manager of Athens Tractor Supply. “Our team looks forward to this event every year, and we can’t wait to welcome our loyal customers and their pets and animals into the Athens store for treat tastings, giveaways and more.”
Customers can also support the local animal shelter community by participating in Tractor Supply’s pet supply drive. Tractor Supply is accepting new sealed food, toys, cleaning supplies and other essential pet accessories such as beds, scratching posts, leashes and bowls, which will be donated to Athens rescues and shelters.
For more information, call 256-230-6005. Tractor Supply is at 601 U.S. 72 in Athens.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.