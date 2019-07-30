It's time again for Piney Chapel American Farm Heritage Days — a two-day event hosted by the Piney Chapel Antique Engine and Tractor Association.
The showgrounds, 20147 Elkton Road in Athens, open 7 a.m. Friday and Saturday for a weekend jam-packed with events the whole family can enjoy.
Tractor ride
This year, organizers of the annual event have a little something different up their sleeves.
Mike Hodges, who serves on the board of directors for the association, said Friday's annual tractor ride will take a different route. The new change is all about honoring veterans.
Hodges said it's new, different and a way to celebrate the state and county's bicentennial as well as the 75th anniversary of D-Day. Grand marshals of the event are area veterans, Hodges said.
“We want to honor our veterans and what they have done for all of us,” he said.
The tractor ride will start 10 a.m. Friday and depart from the Piney Chapel showgrounds, heading north on Elkton Road. Riders will take a left on Piney Chapel Road and cross over Alabama 127 onto Sewell Road.
Riders will then take a left on Edgewood Road, travel through the four-way stop at Elm Street, which will turn into Hine Street. Riders will travel Hine Street before taking a left on Washington Street toward the south side of The Square.
Riders will then turn on the east side of The Square, heading north on Marion Street to Pryor Street before making a right and traveling to the Alabama Veterans Museum.
Hodges said riders will gather at the Alabama Veterans Museum for an opportunity to tour the museum.
After a break, riders will take a left on Pryor Street and a right on Beaty Street before traveling in front of Athens State University's Founders Hall. The tractors will then make a left on Hobbs Street and another left on U.S. 31 North toward Elm Street. Riders will make a left on Elm Street and a right on Elkton Street back to the showgrounds.
The new route will allow people who don't normally get the chance an opportunity to see the tractors go by, Hodges said.
“We are going to have a lot of fun,” he said
Hodges said there's typically 50 to 80 tractors in the ride, though it varies from year to year. Numbers have been as high as 82 tractors, he said.
Fun for the family
The tractor ride has been considered a must-see event, but that isn't the only thing American Farm Heritage Days offers to attendees.
The community can see farm equipment in action, like gasoline engines, steam engines, antique tractors, cars, trucks, horse-drawn equipment and more. Some of the events include a fast crank competition, slow races, chain in the box (tractor driving competition), a skillet throw for the ladies and a pedal pull for the kids.
Hodges said steam engines will be trashing wheat and baling hay.
Fish, music, fun
A fish fry with catfish and all the fixings will start 5 p.m. Friday. Live entertainment by local bands serving up country, gospel and bluegrass music will start at 5:30 p.m.
“Come out, sit under the big tent, eat, reminisce and have a big time,” Hodges said.
There will also be a full concession stand, with pinto beans and cornbread as well as breakfast biscuits on Saturday morning. In addition, there will be a flea market and craft vendors.
“It's lots of fun for the entire family,” Hodges said.
It's about heritage
The main goal, as always, is to preserve the farming heritage that helped make America what it is today.
Hodges said American Farm Heritage Days strives to teach younger generations about what the nation's forefathers had to do to make a living — the struggles and what they went through.
“You can't know where you're going if you don't know where you've been,” he said.
Hodges' hope is folks will come out and see a part of agricultural history in motion.
“It's like a living museum,” he said. “You can see it in actual operation.”
Admission
Admission to the event is free, but parking is $5. Proceeds are used by the association to continue the event year after year.
In the past, money left over from the event was donated to organizations and charities such as St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Limestone County Council on Aging and a breast cancer fund in honor of the late Sherri Adams.
To find out more about Farm Heritage Days, call Steve Garner at 334-750-2545, Allen Dement at 256-431-0619, Matt Thomas at 256-497-6607 or Hodges at 256-206-5926.
