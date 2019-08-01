Drivers in Limestone County's District 2 should be aware of changes to a traffic signal at the intersection of Capshaw Road and Sanderson Road, the Limestone County Commission announced Thursday.
Starting 6:30 a.m. Monday, the traffic signal will function as a signalized intersection due to the start of schools in that area that day. The signal will operate from 6:30–8:30 a.m. and 2–4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
The signal will operate in "flash" mode during the rest of the week. When in "flash" mode, drivers traveling on Capshaw Road should proceed through the intersection's yellow flashing signal with caution, while drivers on Sanderson Road should treat the traffic signal as a stop sign.
