A Rogersville man has been charged with trafficking methamphetamine and counterfeiting after a traffic stop by the Limestone County Sheriff's Office.
According to LSCO, Investigator Caleb Durden was traveling eastbound on U.S. 72 at approximately 9:05 a.m. Thursday when he saw a blue 2007 Dodge Ram stopped in the middle of traffic.
“Durden noticed the driver was passed out at the wheel,” LCSO said in a release. “Durden turned on his emergency lights and stopped to check on the welfare of the driver, who was later identified as Joseph Anthony Williams, 38, of Rogersville.”
According to LSCO, once Durden approached the vehicle, Williams woke up and attempted to drive away. Durden ordered the driver to stop, and Williams complied.
“A printer commonly used for printing counterfeit money was in the back seat of the truck in plain view,” LSCO said. “During the investigation of Williams possibly driving while impaired, it was discovered that Williams held felony warrants for counterfeit money. Williams was arrested on the warrant, and a search of the vehicle revealed he was in possession of over 200 counterfeit bills, the printer, tools to produce the counterfeit money and (a form of) methamphetamine.”
Narcotics investigators with LSCO responded to the scene, along with members of the United States Secret Service due to the printer and counterfeit money.
Williams has been charged with trafficking in meth, possession of counterfeiting tools and several counts of first-degree possession of a forged instrument.
“The commitment to the safety of our county is unwavering throughout the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office,” said Sheriff Joshua McLaughlin. “I would like to commend Inv. Durden for his quick observation that led to this arrest that removed dangerous drugs and counterfeit money from being distributed in our county. I would also like to thank the City of Athens Police Department, Lincoln County Tennessee Sheriff’s Office and the United States Secret Service for their assistance in this case.”
