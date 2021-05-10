Motorists are advised to plan for additional travel time Tuesday if their usual route includes the northbound U.S. 31 bridge over Interstate 65.
The Alabama Department of Transportation said the bridge will be temporarily closed for repairs. Northbound U.S. 31 traffic will be detoured to I-65 southbound, then to U.S. 72 to access I-65 northbound.
The closure is expected to last from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m., weather permitting.
