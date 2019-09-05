Preliminary autopsy results show members of the Sisk family who were slain Monday night died from fatal gunshot wounds, an official said.
Limestone County Coroner Mike West said each victim sustained a single gunshot wound, though he would not specify where the victims were shot. He would only say the “shots were fatal.”
Three members of the Sisk family died at the home in the 25000 block of Ridge Road. Two others were taken by Air Evac Lifeteam to Huntsville Hospital, where they later died from their injuries.
The victims were identified as 38-year-old John Sisk, 35-year-old Mary Sisk and their three children — 6-year-old Grayson, 5-year-old Aurora and 6-month-old Colson. John Sisk's 14-year-old son confessed to the crime, according to investigators with the Limestone County Sheriff's Office. He also led investigators to the location of the handgun apparently used in the shooting.
The 14-year-old suspect had his first court appearance Thursday at the Limestone County Courthouse. Right now, he faces five counts of juvenile murder. Because media is not allowed into juvenile court proceedings, the outcome of today's hearing was not known.
