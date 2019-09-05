Funeral arrangements for the five members of the Sisk family will be announced later today by Limestone Chapel Funeral home in Athens.
Thirty-eight-year-old John Sisk, 35-year-old Mary Sisk and their three children — 6-year-old Grayson, 5-year-old Aurora and 6-month-old Colson — died Monday night in a fatal shooting on Ridge Road in Elkmont. John Sisk's 14-year-old son confessed to the crime.
Investigators have not announced a motive for the fatal shooting.
North Alabama Educators Credit Union has created an account to help cover funeral expenses and family needs, according to a Facebook post. The account was opened with a $1,000 donation from the credit union.
Donations can be made at any of the credit union's offices:
• 107 U.S. 72 South, Athens, 35611;
• 7559 U.S. 72, Suite 114, Madison, 35758;
• 2100 Sparkman Drive, Huntsville, 35810; or
• 2309 Whitesburg Drive South, Huntsville, 35801.
The News Courier will publish funeral information as it becomes available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.