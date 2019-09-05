John and Mary Sisk

John and Mary Sisk were shot and killed Monday night, along with their three younger children, by John's 14-year-old son at their home in the 25000 block of Ridge Road in Elkmont. 

Funeral arrangements for the five members of the Sisk family will be announced later today by Limestone Chapel Funeral home in Athens.

Thirty-eight-year-old John Sisk, 35-year-old Mary Sisk and their three children — 6-year-old Grayson, 5-year-old Aurora and 6-month-old Colson — died Monday night in a fatal shooting on Ridge Road in Elkmont. John Sisk's 14-year-old son confessed to the crime.

Investigators have not announced a motive for the fatal shooting.

North Alabama Educators Credit Union has created an account to help cover funeral expenses and family needs, according to a Facebook post. The account was opened with a $1,000 donation from the credit union.

Donations can be made at any of the credit union's offices:

• 107 U.S. 72 South, Athens, 35611;

• 7559 U.S. 72, Suite 114, Madison, 35758;

• 2100 Sparkman Drive, Huntsville, 35810; or

• 2309 Whitesburg Drive South, Huntsville, 35801.

The News Courier will publish funeral information as it becomes available.

